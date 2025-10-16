Saints QB Spencer Rattler Learned From College Benching For Caleb Williams
There will be a bit more on the line for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, even if he won't talk about it himself.
New Orleans is gearing up to face off against the Chicago Bears and his old college teammate Caleb Williams. Williams was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft out of USC. There was a time when Rattler was the red-hot prospect himself. He was even an early favorite for the Heisman Award back in 2021 while playing for Oklahoma.
Rattler was coming off a big 2020 season that saw him throw for 28 touchdown passes and 3,031 yards in 11 games played. While this is the case, things didn't go as planned in 2021. Rattler played just nine games and was benched for the then-freshman Williams.
Both would go on to leave Oklahoma for the 2022 season. Rattler went off to South Carolina and Williams went to USC where he won the Heisman Award in 2022.
With the matchup quickly approaching, Rattler was asked about his thoughts on it and the benching in general back in college.
The Saints QB opened up about the upcoming Bears matchup
"It is what it is," Rattler said of facing off against Williams. "We all have our own paths and you know we have to do our best with our own path so it is what it is. The past is the past, we're focused on the present and the future. That definitely led me to South Carolina and it was a blessing in disguise because I got to play with the Gamecocks and develop there and get ready to go to the league after that."
So, what did Rattler learn about himself after the benching?
"How to deal with adversity," Rattler said. "It's not the first time a quarterback had to go through that, so I'm not the only one. Adversity, it's the quarterback position. It's what comes with the job. You've got to deal with it and move on to the next."
Rattler was also asked about his relationship with Williams.
"Cordial," Rattler said. "I'll say what's up to him at the game but I've got respect for him. Good player."
The Saints are 1-5 on the season so far, but Rattler has been solid overall and strung together arguably his best two performances of the season over the last two weeks against the New York Giants and New England Patriots. If there ever was a time for him to have a big game, it certainly would be Sunday against his old teammate.
