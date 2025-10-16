Saints Star Continues To Be Named In Trade Speculation
The New Orleans Saints will surely have some decisions to make ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline in November.
Recently, Alvin Kamara is a guy who has been a popular name in trade speculation. That trend continued on Wednesday with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listing Kamara on his "NFL Trade Block Big Board" for Week 7 and floating the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers as hypothetical fits.
"Projected Trade Value: Conditional 2026 4th-Round Pick," Knox said. "The New Orleans Saints picked up their first win of the season in Week 5, but they suffered another close loss in Week 6. At 1-5, New Orleans has to be looking at its future. Unsurprisingly, running back Alvin Kamara has been on our board for a couple of weeks and was on Schefter's list of potential trade targets...
Would the Saints consider an Alvin Kamara trade?
"There's a chance the five-time Pro Bowler would be a cap casualty next offseason anyway. New Orleans is projected to be $18.8 million over the salary cap, and it could save $8.5 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation in the spring. Kamara's age and contract may limit his market to teams hoping to win now. Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers."
There’s a difference between speculation and reports, though. Kamara’s name has been thrown around so much, but team insider Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both threw cold water on the idea by specifically from Kamara's perspective.
"I think Alvin is the kind of guy who wants to give everything to one city and belong to one place. He’s very much an enigma, but that much, to me, seems to be clear. If something ever broke that bond, I truly think he’d walk away," Underhill said.
"Saints RB Alvin Kamara has been the subject of trade calls, but his stance was made clear — He doesn’t want to go anywhere," Rapoport said.
Most of the speculation out there will never turn into reality. At the very least, it soundsl ike Kamara doesn't want to get moved.
