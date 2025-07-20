Saints QB1 Battle Still Wide Open, Writer Suggests
The New Orleans Saints and Tyler Shough have agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed contract, but that doesn't mean he'll be the starting quarterback.
According to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, Shough should still have to earn the job with his performance during training camp.
"Shough is a talented player," Jackson wrote on Saturday. "If he wins the starting role, it will be because of that fact. It won’t be about a rookie scale deal. Or at least, that’s the way it should be. Head coach Kellen Moore may be a first-time head coach, but evaluating quarterbacks isn’t foreign to him. Moore has one with a variety of different passers. Some were established veterans, others were younger and unproven options."
"The battle between Shough and (Spencer) Rattler will be all about the performance on the field during training camp and the preseason," Jackson added.
Indeed, the rookie Shough faces fierce competition from the second-year man Rattler, and Shough's guaranteed money shouldn't be a factor in the rivalry. If Shough doesn't pan out, and the Saints have spent a little over $10 million on a backup QB, so what? They are rebuilding, anyway. Jackson provided additional context -- the Saints previously signed Teddy Bridgewater to a $7.25 million fully guaranteed one-year deal as a backup while Drew Brees was the starter. If Shough doesn't perform like a starter, and Rattler does, the money won't matter.
There's also the future to consider. If neither QB proves to be a viable long-term answer, the Saints could target a new quarterback in the 2026 draft.
