Saints Quickly Linked To Super Bowl MVP By NFL Insider
The New Orleans Saints absolutely could use an upgrade in the passing game.
New Orleans lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency as he reportedly is signing with the Seattle Seahawks. The Saints had a need in the receiver room even before Valdes-Scantling decided to leave.
The Saints do have some very solid talent in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, but more is needed. One superstar just became available and was quickly linked to the Sants. The Los Angeles Rams released Cooper Kupp on Wednesday and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport mentioned the Saints as a potential landing spot.
"I think (Kupp's free agent market) is pretty strong," Rapoport said. "I don't think it's going to be $20 million per year otherwise somebody would've traded for him. If it's 11 or 12 like Josh Palmer got, I believe it was 12, I could see Cooper Kupp in that range. You guys mentioned the (Jacksonville Jaguars) and that makes a ton of sense. (Houston Texans) make a ton of sense even though they traded for Christian Kirk (and) the Saints. What about the Seahawks, there's some familiarity there."
Kupp spent the first eight years of his career in Los Angeles and had one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history in 2021. He had 145 catches, 1,927 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He also was a key piece for the Rams on their way to the Super Bowl and even won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.
New Orleans would be lucky to have him if it could get a deal done.
