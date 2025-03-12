1 Free Agent Who Could Significantly Help Saints' Offense
The New Orleans Saints have been busy over the last few days.
Free agency just kicked off across the National Football League. The offseason is just beginning. It's only March and we won't see real action for roughly six months. It's going to be a long few months and free agency isn't just going to stop anytime soon.
We've seen a flurry of moves already, but there will be more to come. The Saints have been busy but there's obviously more work to be done. New Orleans seemingly was happy with its roster in 2024 because a lot of the work the front office has done over the last few weeks has been keeping key members in the organization, like Derek Carr, Chase Young, and Juwan Johnson.
The Saints were never fully healthy in 2025 but there was a lot of talent in the organization. With better health, maybe they could surprise people next year. But, it could make sense to add another weapon for the offense for Carr to throw to. One guy is available who could make perfect sense.
New Orleans isn't flush with cap space, but Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp should be on the team's radar. Los Angeles is releasing him so the Saints should give him a call in free agency. When Kupp is healthy, he is a dominant receiver stlll but that obviously is the biggest question for him. He played just 12 games in 2024 and had 710 yards, six touchdowns, and 67 catches. That would put him on pace for over 1,000 receiving yards, over eight touchdowns, and 94 catches over 17 games.
The Saints should give him a call as fast as possible.
