Saints Quietly Brought 21-Year-Old Star To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft and the team surely is looking all over for the perfect fit.
New Orleans hasn’t moved in silence by any means. There have been plenty of reports about who the team has met with so far. Another big-name prospect visited the Saints on Friday. Michigan 21-year-old star Mason Graham reportedly visited the Saints on Friday, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Michigan DT Mason Graham is visiting the Saints today, according to sources," Underhill said. "He's projected to be a top-10 pick and is one of the best defensive linemen in this draft."
Most of the talk across the league on Friday was about Colorado’s Pro Day featuring Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. The Saints were well-represented, but Kellen Moore wasn’t in attendance.
Maybe this visit could be the reason why. We are roughly three weeks away from the National Football League Draft and we luckily won’t have to wait too much longer until we find out who the Saints want to bring to town.
Graham currently is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in this draft class by ESPN.
"Graham is an outstanding run defender who led Michigan's defensive linemen with 45 tackles in 2024," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He stacks blockers, locates the ball and disengages in time to make plays. He slips blocks and gets into gaps. Graham is stout for his size, fights to hold his ground when getting double-teamed and doesn't split the blockers.
"He shoots his hands, drives blockers back and gets off blocks late. He wins with power rushing off the edge. He's effective picking defenders and looping around running line stunts. Graham reads the quarterback well and gets his hands up in passing lanes."
If he were to be available at No. 9, that would be a great pick for the Saints.
