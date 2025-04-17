Saints Quietly Hosted Workout With Risky Prospect
We're finally one week away from the National Football League Draft.
It's just about here and the New Orleans Saints will kick off their action with the No. 9 overall pick unless there is a trade made. The Saints have nine picks in the draft at Nos. 9, 40, 71, 93, 112, 131, 184, 248, and 254.
At some point, a quarterback very likely will be selected. There are a lot of holes to fill and only so many picks to go around. After the draft, there will obviously be options for undrafted free agents as well. Reports have come out left and right about who the Saints have met with in preparation for the draft. One guy who recently reportedly took part in a private workout with the Saints is Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss is visiting the (Los Angeles Chargers) today and tomorrow," Schultz said. "He’s also met with the (Detroit Lions) and (Atlanta Falcons) and had a private workout with the Saints. Chambliss was tied for the team lead at Georgia with 6.5 sacks this past season."
Chambliss is an interesting prospect to watch out for. He wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, but had a great year in 2024. Chambliss racked up 6.5 sacks for the Bulldogs in 2024 to go along with 40 total tackles. It was a breakout year for him, but part of the reason why he hasn't gotten a ton of buzz heading into the NFL Draft is likely because before the 2024 season his college-bests were just 20 tackles in 2023 and two sacks in 2022. He had zero sacks in 2023.
There's more to the game than just these numbers. It's also about opportunity and clearly he was given a solid one in 2024 and made the most out of it. He definitely is worth a late-round flier after racking up 6.5 sacks last year.
