Saints QB Options Getting Clearer After Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints are in unfamiliar territory right now.
The quarterback position has been at least somewhat in flux since Drew Brees hung up his cleats after the 2020 season. In 2021, the Saints began the season with Jameis Winston -- who was great -- but he got injured so Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Ian Book all got chances.
The 2022 season featured Andy Dalton and Winston. Since then, Derek Carr has been the starter when he has been healthy. While this is the case, Carr is in an odd spot. It was reported that he is dealing with a shoulder injury last week that could impact the 2025 season, but the injury itself has been shrouded in mystery and hasn't really been disclosed at this time.
Recently, there obviously has been a lot of buzz about the possibility of drafting a quarterback and that seems like the most likely option at this point. While this is the case, who could be options? Shedeur Sanders has been talked about the most recently. If he doesn't get selected in the top of three picks of the draft, he likely will be available at No. 9 barring a trade up by someone else.
It was reported that the Saints "could be in play" for Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough and also was linked to Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also shared that he heard that the Saints have done "a ton of work" on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"I've heard they've done a ton of work on Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss quarterback," Breer said. "Again, I'm not saying it's going to be Jaxson Dart, I think it's more likely they try to get Jaxson Dart later on (instead of the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft). But, that's a name to file away as somebody the Saints have done a lot of homework on."
If the Saints are going to add a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft, recent buzz seems to point to Sanders, Dart, Shough, or McCord but there's still a week left so who knows.
More NFL: Saints ‘Could Be In Play’ For Polarizing Quarterback