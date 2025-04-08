Saints Superstar Dishes On Retiring Legend
One former New Orleans Saints legend is hanging up his cleats after an incredible 12-year National Football League career.
Much has been made about Terron Armstead over the last few days since it was announced that he would be retiring. This isn't shocking. It's not every day that a player of his caliber comes around. Armstead was taken with the No. 75 overall pick in the 2023 National Football League Draft and developed into a superstar with the Saints.
He only appeared in six games with the Saints in 2013, but turned into a starter the next year and finished his 12-year career with five Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro nod as well,
Armstead spent nine years with the Saints and three with the Miami Dolphins. People have come out left and right with praise for Armstead since the big news came out. He was great on the field, that much is obvious. But, much has been made about his leadership in the locker room him the type of guy he is.
For example, fellow team legend Cam Jordan shared on social media that Armstead is one of the "best teammates" he's ever had.
"One of the best teammates I’ve ever had! Much respect!"
Now, that's some high praise. He's a 14-year veteran and has had plenty of teammates in New Orleans. This type of praise shouldn't be ignored. Armstead was great on the field and maybe even better off of it.
