Saints Quietly Re-Sign QB; Cut Former Cowboys WR
The New Orleans Saints won't stop making moves involving Hunter Dekkers.
The undrafted free agent quarterback and the Saints have been connecting on moves since the 2025 NFL Draft passed. He was released earlier in the week, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that the Saints are bringing him back again and cutting veteran receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.
The New Orleans Saints made two more moves on the practice squad
"The Saints have signed QB Hunter Dekkers to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.," Underhill said. "...I believe this is the 11th transaction involving Hunter Dekkers since the draft."
What a roller coast of a few months it has been for the young signal caller. He went undrafted and since then has been with the Saints, but has been a roster and practice squad casualty left and right. On Thursday he returned, but it probably won't be long until the team makes another move involving him. At least, that is the trend right now.
Wilson will be someone to watch to see if someone comes in and snatches him up. He's a six-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and the Saints. Wilson spent the first three seasons of his career in Dallas. That is where he had the best season of his career so far. In 2021, Wilson had 602 receiving yards in 16 games played.
Last year, he played in 15 games for the Saints and had 211 receiving yards.
Now, he's heading to the open market, at least for a short time. We've seen the Saints make moves left and right all season to this point. Case and point is Dekkers. He has been signed and cut numerous times. Maybe, we'll see the same thing happen with Wilson over the next few days. There's no way to know that at this time, but it's also just the nature of the practice squad. It's always changing and is a revolving door. New Orleans is looking for the right combination.
