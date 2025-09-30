Saints-Raiders Mock Trade Cuts Ties With $7 Million CB
The 2025 National Football League season has flown by this year.
There's plenty of time left, but a quarter of the season is pretty much done. There are 13 games left for each team with Week 4 coming to an end on Monday night. As you likely know, the first quarter of the season hasn't been kind to the Saints. New Orleans is one of just three teams that has yet to win a game. The Saints are 0-4 along with the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans.
The NFL trade deadline will pass on November 4th and because of that, there already has been some speculation about the Saints. With the Saints being 0-4, most of the buzz hasn't been about adding pieces, but instead cutting ties with guys. For example, John Sigler of Saints Wire shared a story about four defenders that "could be on the move" this season. One that they mentioned was cornerback Alontae Taylor and made a hypothetical mock trade involving the Las Vegas Raiders.
Who could the Saints cut ties with?
"We're looking for a fourth-round pick. That may be a little rich given how many nickels have been traded for sixth-rounders lately, but Taylor is more than a slot specialist," Sigler said. "He's an every-down defender who, in the right scheme, can make an impact at every level of the field. Early in his career (and in college at Tennessee) he was an exceptional cover corner out on the boundary. Getting him to a situation that can make the most of his talents, so long as the Saints are well-compensated, could make everyone happy. The Saints rostered guys like Rezjohn Wright and Ugo Amadi for good reasons. Here's our proposal: New Orleans gets: 2026 fourth-round pick (projected No. 109 overall)
Las Vegas gets: CB Alontae Taylor, 2028 seventh-round pick.
"Taylor could be a perfect fit in Pete Carroll's physical Las Vegas Raiders secondary, sliding into the slot right away -- taking over for beleaguered defenders Jamal Adams (6 catches allowed on just 26 coverage snaps) and Darnay Holmes (9 catches on 43 snaps). Few teams are allocating as little salary cap dollars to cornerbacks as the Raiders, so they could easily justify an extension if Taylor plays well the rest of the year. They have as much as $95 million to spend next year. If the Saints don't plan on paying Taylor themselves, this sets up everyone for a fresh start."
Taylor is somebody the Saints should be trying to build with. But, his four-year deal worth just over $7 million will expire this offseason. That's what makes him tricky. If the Saints don't think he's staying, then they should consider Sigler's idea.
