Saints RB Alvin Kamara Has Shot At Breaking Odd Streak
The New Orleans Saints’ offense is going to be very interesting in Kellen Moore’s first year leading the franchise.
Moore has had success everywhere he’s gone so far from the Dallas Cowboys, to the Los Angeles Chargers, then the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he’ll try to bring the winning ways to New Orleans.
The Saints won just five games last year, but anything is possible with hypothetically a new, and improved offense built by Moore. It doesn’t hurt to have one of the most dynamic running backs in the game out there as well in Alvin Kamara.
Moore has praised the longtime Saints star left and right this offseason and it should be a big year for him in 2025.
Former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew ranked Kamara as the No. 20 running back in the NFL — which is surprising in itself — but did say he thinks Kamara could finally hit 1,000 rushing yards this upcoming season.
"New Orleans' offense will look completely different than the 2024 version, with Derek Carr retiring this offseason and first-year head coach Kellen Moore putting his imprint on the unit," Jones-Drew said. "One constant, however, is Kamara's presence in the backfield. Ups and downs are expected with a new QB at the helm, but look for Moore to lean on the five-time Pro Bowler -- much like he did with Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia last season. Could this finally be the year Kamara reaches 1,000 rushing yards? Feels like it."
Rankings don't really matter, although Kamara's seems low. But, at the very least, it does seem like he has a shot at reaching 1,000 yards rushing for the first time this season and breaking his odd steak.