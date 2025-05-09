Saints 'Really Excited' About Star In The Making
Most of the chatter recently when it has come to the New Orleans Saints has been about Derek Carr ot the 2025 National Football League Draft class.
While this is the case, there are guys currently on the roster who are turning heads ahead of the 2025 season. The Saints' cornerback position has been hit hard this offseason with Paulson Adebo leaving. There were reports that New Orleans tried to bring Charvarius Ward to town, but that didn't work out.
There is a guy on the roster right now, though, who could be a huge piece for the franchise in 2025, though. The Saints took Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and he's going to have a chance at a big role. One thing that should make Saints fans excited is that general manager Mickey Loomis said the team is "really excited" about his potential, as transcribed by AL.com's Mark Inabinett.
"We’re excited about him,” Loomis said. “I thought he had a good first season. And look, it’s always tough when you come from college and you get acclimated to the NFL. It’s a long, long season when you get about halfway through and you’ve already completed what would have been a full college season. I thought it took him a little while to get going. Really excited about where he’s headed. He’s going to have a great opportunity with our team...
"I know the coaches that we have, the new staff that we have, one of the things they talked about was how much they thought of Kool-Aid McKinstry when we hired them, so I know they’re anxious to get working with him."
