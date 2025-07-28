Saints Release Veteran, Former Cowboys OT
The New Orleans Saints are going to have to make plenty of moves over the next month or so.
Eventually, the Saints are going to have to trim the roster down to 53 players. Most of those decisions are weeks away, but New Orleans did make a move on Monday. The Saints reportedly are releasing 27-year-old offensive tackle Josh Ball, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints released OL Josh Ball, per source," Underhill said.
Ball has played in 13 games at the NFL level. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Injuries plagued Ball throughout his time in Dallas and he only was able to play in 13 games, all of which came in 2022.
He spent time in 2024 on the Cowboy's practice squad and this offseason signed with the Saints. But, now he's being released by New Orleans. We'll see if the Saints look to eventually bring him back, that's just speculation, though. We're in just the second week of training camp right now and over the next few weeks there are going to be plenty more decisions. There will be players leaving the franchise and maybe even a few additions as well.
This is just the beginning of the roster decisions. By the time New Orlean's Week 1 clash against the Arizona Cardinals comes around on Sept. 7th, the final roster is surely going to look a lot different.