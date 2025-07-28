Saints RB Says What New Orleans Was Waiting For
There have been some questions about the New Orleans Saints' running back room this offseason.
Alvin Kamara is the team's clear-cut leadback. That has been the case for years and he's coming off yet another explosive season, despite playing just 14 seasons. Kamara had 1,493 yards from scrimmage (950 rushing yards, 543 receiving yards). He set a new career-high in rushing yards and is poised for potentially an even bigger season in 2025 with Kellen Moore leading the offense.
The real questions have come beyond Kamara. Depth has been in question. New Orleans signed Cam Akers this offseason and drafted Devin Neal. With these two, the Saints also have Kendre Miller who has plenty of potential but has been bitten by the injury bug. Last year he played just six games and the year before he played eight games as a rookie.
Miller has been talked about a lot as someone with potential, but hasn't been able to live up to it yet, But, he shared that he's fully healthy now, as shared by LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson.
"I feel normal now, finally," Miller said. "This is the most healthy I’ve ever been since I’ve been in the NFL. It’s just kind of been a sped up process ever since I’ve been here. So, I never was 100 percent all the way. But I put in some work in the offseason and got my body back right and I feel great now."
Miller is just 23 years old. If he can stay healthy through camp, don't be shocked if he has a big role behind Kamara.