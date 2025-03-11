Saints Rewarding Fan-Favorite With $30 Million Deal: Report
The New Orleans Saints have had a surprising few days.
On the outside looking in, it seemed like the Saints were nearing some sort of roster overhaul thanks to the team's cap situation. The Saints had the lowest amount of cap space in football until just recently. There was a time in which New Orleans was had over -$51 million in cap space but has done a great job restructuring deals in order to keep some key pieces in the organization.
The Saints reportedly re-signed one of their top free agents on Monday by giving Chase Young a three-year deal. New Orleans reportedly is doing the same on Tuesday by re-signing tight end Juwan Johnson on a three-year deal worth over $30 million, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Breaking: The Saints are re-signing free agent TE Juwan Johnson to a 3-year deal worth over $30M, per sources," Schultz said. "One of the top TEs available, Johnson comes off a career-best 50/548/3 season in New Orleans."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up the report and shared that it's for three years and $30.75 million with a chance to reach as high as $34.5 million.
Johnson has spent his entire five-year career in New Orleans to this point and now reportedly is tied to the organization for another three years. The 28-year-old certainly earned this reported deal after having a career-year in 2024.
Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and had career-highs in catches (50), receiving yards (548), and yards per game at 32.2. He also had three touchdowns on the season for the Saints.
To this point, the Saints reportedly have re-signed Johnson and Young and also have re-worked Tyrann Mathieu's deal to keep him in town as well.
