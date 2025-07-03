Saints Reportedly Preparing For Significant Announcement
The New Orleans Saints reportedly will be making a big announcement in July.
As of writing, there isn't official word yet. But, SportsLogos.net's Andrew Lind reported that the Saints will announce new helmets and jerseys on July 22nd.
"Our sources have indicated the New Orleans Saints will introduce a new alternate helmet and uniform on the following day, July 22," Lind said. "The latter is especially notable because it will replace either their 1967-68 throwback uniforms or their Color Rush design, which is effectively the road version of the throwback set. An old gold helmet makes sense, but it’s unclear which uniform would be replaced (or why it would change).
"Meanwhile, on July 23, the Green Bay Packers will also reveal new throwback helmets and uniforms. While we initially believed the new helmets would be paired solely with their current 1950s throwback uniforms, it’s worth noting the Packers have one jersey slot available and notably wore gold jerseys with green or gold pants that season as well."
Although this may not be in reference to some sort of blockbuster trade or signing, it still is big news for New Orleans. It's been a bit since the Saints rolled out new threads. New Orleans unveiled the black helmets back in 2022. As of writing, there aren't any leaks about what the alternate helmet/jerseys could look like and nothing is officially confirmed yet, but this is at least a fun way for New Orleans to add to the franchise.
