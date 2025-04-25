Saints News Network

Saints Reportedly Tried For Franchise-Altering Deal

The Saints had an interesting night on Thursday...

Patrick McAvoy

Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmets on the team bench against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints made their first selection of nine in the 2025 National Football League Draft on Thursday night.

New Orleans stuck at No. 9 and took offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas. Before the Saints made their selection there were rumors that the team was looking for trades -- either up or down. Clearly, nothing got done. But, ESPN's Adam Schefter did share on Thursday night's NFL Draft broadcast that the Saints at least showed some sort of interest in the No. 1 pick in the draft, as transcribed by Saints Wire's Dylan Sanders.

"The Cleveland Browns New York Giants and New Orleans Saints all inquired about the availability of Cam Ward's and the Titans," Schefter said. "All were denied despite the fact that the New York Giants offered their first draft pick this and next year along with other picks."

The Saints clearly didn't make a trade. The Titans stuck at No. 1 and selected Cam Ward out of Miami. The Saints have a need at quarterback still after two were selected in the first round on Thursday night. Tennessee got Ward and the New York Giants were able. to acquire a second first-round pick and go out and get Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. Dart was a guy who was linked to the Saints, but he obviously won't be joining the franchise anytime soon.

New Orleans clearly has been looking all over the place in this draft. The Saints will be back in action on Friday night with guys like Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough on the board still.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

