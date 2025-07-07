Saints Rising Star Named 2025 Breakout Candidate
The New Orleans Saints' offensive line has a chance to be significantly better in 2025 than it was last year.
Last year, the Saints' offensive line was riddled with injuries, but right now, it at least is healthier. Plus, the Saints went out and drafted offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
The Saints' offensive line is full of first-round picks, but Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday still ranked it as the No. 22 offensive line in football.
"No. 22. New Orleans Saints," Buday said. "The Saints' offensive line has plenty of potential, with four former first-round picks in the mix. The unit's best player may be the lone non-first-rounder, center Erik McCoy. He earned a 94.4 PFF overall grade in 2024 across only 293 snaps over seven games. Trevor Penning showed promising signs as a run blocker at right tackle last season, which can help him in his new left guard role.
"New Orleans is set to start a third straight first-round draft pick at left tackle in 2025, with rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. getting the nod. If he lives up to his draft potential, the Saints' offensive line is immediately closer to the middle of the pack."
That's unexpectedly low. There's upside here with all of the first-rounders and there should be hope that this can improve. One guy who specifically should help is Taliese Fuaga. He started all 17 games as a rookie last year and The Athletic's Jacob Robinson called him New Orlean's biggest "breakout" candidate.
"Breakout player: OT Taliese Fuaga," Robinson said. "After the Saints used their 2025 first-round pick on left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., Fuaga can switch back to his natural role as right tackle, where he starred at Oregon State. With strength at both bookends and the league’s best center in Erik McCoy, the line could emerge as an elite unit."
