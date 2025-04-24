Saints Rival Could Have Answer For Derek Carr Problem
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room currently is up in the air but that may not be the case any longer.
The National Football League Draft will begin on Thursday and over the course of the seven-round draft, it would be pretty surprising if the Saints didn't select a quarterback. With Derek Carr on the shelf with a shoulder injury, it seems like the most obvious thing for the team to at least bring one more young guy to the organization.
The quarterback room needs a boost with Carr down and recently most of the chatter has been about the draft. That's not shocking and is rightfully so. But, should the Saints also look into potentially bringing a veteran to town?
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin floated the Saints as one of three potential fits for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"New Orleans Saints," Benjamin said. "It's unlikely the Falcons would trade Cousins to a division rival, but then again, is it? Atlanta didn't value Cousins enough to keep him in the lineup for even one full season of his $180 million contract, so if the team can squeeze anything of value out of an NFC South foe for a damaged asset, why not?
"Still, this would make more sense if Cousins is outright released. New coach Kellen Moore needs something under center with Derek Carr going from disgruntled to curiously injured, and Cousins is the kind of proven play-action veteran who could hold down the fort while the Saints get things in order for the future. As a bonus, he'd probably relish games against the Falcons."
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons last offseason but didn't make it through the season as the team's starter. Michael Penix Jr. was taken with the No. 8 pick in the draft last year and eventually took over. Cousins wasn't at full strength last season and it certainly seems like a trade is possible. But, would Atlanta flip him to one of its division rivals? Maybe, if the price was right.
More NFL: Saints Given Surprising Shot At Polarizing Prospect