Saints Rookie Expected To Get More Time Vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints’ running back room took a hit this week as it was announced that Kendre Miller will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL.
New Orleans arguably should add another depth piece with Miller out for the year. Even if it is more for injury protection, right now the room is thin with Miller out for the season. Alvin Kamara is the lead back, but he is 30 years old and hasn't played in over 14 games since 2022. Before that, the last time was in 2020. Behind Kamara, the Saints have rookie running back Devin Neal, who should see an increased role. New Orleans has Velus Jones Jr. on the practice squad and Taysom Hill obviously is no stranger to rushing attempts.
Whether the Saints add someone else or not, Neal is going to be the most interesting guy to follow, aside from Kamara. The sixth-round rookie out of Kansas even got a stamp of approval from Kamara, as transcribed by Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak.
"He's probably one of the smartest rookies that I've been around as far as like, at the position," Kamara said. "You know, he processes everything, he understands everything, he understands concepts, he understands why, when, how, like, he understands all that. So, I ain't worried about Devin getting in the game and getting reps at all."
Devin Neal could be a solid piece for New Orleans
Neal has seen action in just three games so far this season and has three carries for 10 rushing yards. Obviously, not eye-popping numbers. But, now there will be more opportunities to go around as soon as Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nowak noted that he is likely in line for a "significant role" moving forward.
"We'll see what happens with Kendre Miller's injury, but rookie Devin Neal is likely in line for a significant role going forward in the Saints offense," Nowak said.
This is a guy who was dynamic in college for Kansas. He racked up 4,343 total rushing yards in 49 total college games. That's over 88 rushing yards per game. He topped 1,200 rushing yards in 2023 and 2024 with his highest total being 1,280 in 2023. On top of this, he had 32 rushing touchdowns across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns as well.
Neal got better each year in the passing game as well and had 254 receiving yards -- his college best -- in 2024 to go along with 24 catches in 12 games.
It's unfortunate that the Saints lost Miller and they should at least add another guy to the practice squad, but a bigger opportunity for Neal could end up being good as well.