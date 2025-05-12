Saints Rookie Tyler Shough Handed Big 2025 Prediction
The New Orleans Saints have one of the more intriguing rookies in the National Football League right now.
New Orleans selected Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he hasn't been the guy who has been talked about the most. The Saints' second round selection, Tyler Shough, is the guy who has been in the limelight. The reason for this is that immediately after his selection, there was a lot of buzz about how he is the highest-selected quarterback by New Orleans since Archie Manning and that he can be the team's long-term answer at quarterback.
With Derek Carr in the picture, though, it was unclear whether he would start in Week 1, or at some point. Now, that isn't the case any longer. Carr announced his retirement and a quarterback competition is going to be underway.
Will Shough end up winning it?
ESPN's Field Yates predicted that will be the case.
"No. 1. Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints (No. 40)," Yates said. "Derek Carr retiring from football means the Saints will go into training camp with a quarterback competition. And I believe Shough will beat out Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting job.
"Now, the Saints' roster might not be set up for the immediate success of a rookie quarterback, but they will likely give Shough every chance to show he can become their long-term fixture under center. Shough's arm talent, ability to read the defense and mobility are the foundation of an impressive skill set. He threw 23 touchdown passes last season and has 32 career starts under his belt."
