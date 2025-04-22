Saints Rumors Building Involving 20-Year-Old Star
Who are the New Orleans Saints going to take with the No. 9 pick in the National Football League Draft on Thursday?
New Orleans obviously has a big decision to make. There's been a lot of noise when it has come to the Saints this offseason. New Orleans has a new head coach in town in Kellen Moore after a succesful season as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator. He helped take the Eagles' offense to another level and now will have a Super Bowl ring to show for it.
There was a lot of excitement around his signing after the Super Bowl. Moore is young and has already proven that he can be one of the best offensive coaches in the league. The Saints have some pieces to work with right now with Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, and Juwan Johnson. The quarterback position is in flux right now. There's been predictions made left and right about the NFL Draft and most have had something to do with the offensive side of the ball due to the quarterback questions and Moore being in town.
But, the Saints are going to have plenty of players to choose from at No. 9 and there's no guarantee that the franchise is going to add another offensive playmaker. In fact, Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith shared Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams actually has a lot of buzz around him right now for the spot.
"Two days before the 2025 NFL draft, there’s growing sentiment that the Saints could pass on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and instead take Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams with the ninth overall pick." Smith said. "Williams is now the betting favorite to go No. 9 overall at DraftKings, with Williams currently listed at +370 and Sanders at +425. Other sports books still have Sanders as the favorite to go ninth overall, but not an overwhelming favorite...
"A shift in the odds can mean people with inside information are placing wagers that are shaping the betting lines. It can also simply mean the sports books think they can generate more losing bets if they shift the odds. But suffice to say there’s less bettor confidence right now that Sanders will be a Saint and more bettor confidence that Sanders will be a Steeler than there was for most of the run-up to the draft."
Williams would be a pretty big addition to the defense if the Saints were to go in that direction. He's just 20 years old and racked up 14 sacks over the last three years with Georgia. He appeared in 12 games with the Bulldogs in 2024 and had 21 total tackles and five sacks to go along with two passes defended.
