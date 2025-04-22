Saints Predicted To Shock NFL World With QB Choice
The New Orleans Saints have a new head coach in Kellen Moore and some really good pieces in place to try to compete in 2025.
While this is the case, the quarterback position is up in the air. This has led the Saints to be the center of plenty of rumors and speculation about the position itself. Could the Saints draft a guy at No. 9 or early on in general? What about adding a veteran? Could the Saints just punt on the position and go internal for a year and reconvene next year?
We'll see what happens.
There seems to be some pretty strong opinions on the matter. For example, there have been some who have strongly linked Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the Saints and others who have been equally strong predicting a move wouldn't happen.
Frankly, the only people who really know are in the Saints building right now and the rest of the world will have to wait for Thursday night.
While this is the case, ESPN's Jordan Reid predicted that the Saints will end up selecting Sanders at No. 9.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints," Reid said. "Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado. New Orleans has had eight different starting QBs since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season, the second most in the NFL over that span. And now Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could jeopardize his status for the upcoming season. So the Saints are again unsettled at quarterback, and they should invest in a long-term franchise signal-caller with this pick.
"Sanders is a poised pocket passer whose game centers around ball placement. His 74 percent completion percentage led the FBS in 2024, as he's the ultimate point guard from inside the pocket. That skill set fits perfectly with what Kellen Moore's offense has been in the past."
We're just two days away from finding out who is right among all of the noise.