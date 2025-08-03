Saints Season-Ender: 24-Year-Old Missing 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints already have lost one player for the season before it even began.
The 2025 National Football League season is about a month away from kicking off and New Orleans got bad luck on Saturday. Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net shared that Nick Saldiveri is going to the Injured Reserve and is done for the season already.
"Kellen Moore says that Saints OL Nick Saldiveri is going on IR. His season is over," Jackson said.
Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football also weighed in with the news.
"Saints G Nick Saldiveri will go on injured reserve immediately and miss the season with a knee injury, per Kellen Moore," Triplett said.
In response, the Saints announced the official signing of Shane Lemieux to replace him.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent center/guard Shane Lemieux and placed guard Nick Saldiveri on Injured Reserve," the team announced. "Lemieux, 6-4, 310, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Oregon. Lemieux re-joins the Black and Gold after appearing in seven games last season with four starts at center. In five seasons with the Giants (2020-23) and Saints (2024), he has appeared in 25 games with 16 starts at both left guard (12) and center (4)."
It's unfortunate to lose any player at this time of the year. Saldiveri was entering his third NFL season and now has to wait.