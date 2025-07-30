Saints Second-Year CB Is Having Breakout Camp
As training camp got closer, the biggest hole on the New Orleans Saints' roster that has been talked about is cornerback.
New Orleans has lost a lot of talent over the last year. At this point last year, the Saints were preparing for the 2024 season with four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo as the team's top two corners. Neither are with the franchise any longer, though.
There's been plenty of speculation about the possibility of the team adding a piece with Asante Samuel Jr. popping up a lot.
Although the position group has been talked about at length, that doesn't mean that the Saints don't have some talent in the room and that starts with 2024 second-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry.
McKinstry was solid as a rookie last year and held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.8 percent completion percentage on 62 targets. With all of the talent that left the building, New Orleans is going to need McKinstry to step up and he has done just that in camp. He's expected to be the team's No. 1 corner heading into camp and he clearly already has impressed head coach Kellen Moore.
"This has been a big-time camp for Kool-Aid. He has played phenomenal," Moore said. "His confidence every single day. He's just making a ton of plays and you can just see his ability to transition in the coverage game is really, really good."
If McKinstry can make a leap in year No. 2, that immediately changes the perception of this defense and the team overall. New Orleans has some sneaky talent with the franchise and can surprise people in 2025. McKinstry could help with that.