Insider Predicts Saints' Week 1 QB Starter
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition hasn't been decided at this time and it's unclear exactly when the franchise will make the call.
We're just in the second week of camp and preseason games haven't kicked off yet. New Orleans' first preseason game will take place on August 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints' second preseason game is on August 17th against the Jacksonville Jaguarrs. New Orleans' final preseason game will take place on August 23rd against the Denver Broncos.
Roster cut down day is August 27th. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints have a decision before the final preseason game, but that is speculation. All in all, this is to say that we are likely at least a few weeks away from a decision.
Who will win the job? Only time will tell and a favorite hasn't emerged. But, ESPN's Dan Graziano tried his hand at predicting the outcome and predicted that Tyler Shough will land the role.
"Week 1 starter prediction: Shough," Graziano said. "I don't know that it's fair to call him new coach Kellen Moore's pick, but obviously Moore is a fan and might enjoy a chance to build his program around the guy for whose draft he was already with the organization.
"What the Saints are doing is fair, and it could produce a surprise if Rattler (who is exactly one year younger than Shough) outperforms Haener and the rookie in the preseason. But this coaching staff has no prior connection to Rattler and Haener, so without any real data on which to base a prediction at this point, I'll lean toward the guy they liked enough to pick in Round 2 four months ago."
This is just a projection, though. The job will be won -- or loss -- on the practice field.
