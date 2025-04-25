Saints Shocker: New Orleans Turns Heads With No. 9 Pick
The New Orleans Saints were one of the most talked about teams heading into the National Football League Draft.
After weeks of speculation, the Saints have made their first pick of nine picks on Thursday. Heading into the first round of the draft on Thursday there were rumors that the Saints would look to trade out of the spot. Well, that didn't happen. The Saints have made their pick and selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. out of Texas.
This move comes somewhat of a surprise, but it's not a bad pick by any means. The Saints' offensive line was a mess in 2024. Kellen Moore took over as the team's head coach this offseason after leading the offense with the best offensive line in football in 2024 in the Philadelphia Eagles.
He's already the third offensive lineman off the board after Will Campbell went at No. 4 to the New England Patriots and Armand Membou went at No. 7 to the New York Jets.
Heading into the draft, Banks was ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the draft class and No. 26 overall prospect by ESPN.
"Banks started 42 games at left tackle in three seasons at Texas," ESPN' Steve Muench said. "He fires off the ball, walls off defenders and generates push in the run game. He is effective combo blocking and is smooth working up to the second level. He reaches backside defensive tackles and linebackers. Banks' hands are big, and he is tough to beat once he latches on as a pass blocker.
"He has the body control and change of direction to mirror and recover when his footwork is sound. He gets out of stance and kick steps well enough to handle speed off the edge despite having shorter arms. Banks gives up too much ground at times, but he can bend and dig in against power rushers. He recognizes and picks up line stunts and pressures."
This is a great move in the sense that the Saints now have a big-name offensive lineman that they needed. But, the Saints have plenty of other holes to fill led by the quarterback position. Could another move be on the way?
More NFL: Saints 'Not Expected' To Get Mysterious Answer On Thursday