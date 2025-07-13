Saints Should Consider Reunion With Ravens Veteran, Writer Argues
A former New Orleans Saints second-round draft pick deserves a second chance with the team, a new report argues.
Selected with the No. 42 overall pick out of Utah in the 2017 NFL Draft, safety Marcus Williams burst onto the scene with five interceptions in his rookie season, though his teammates Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara stole the spotlight. Over five seasons with New Orleans, Williams started every game, logging over 1,000 snaps annually and racking up 16 interceptions and more than 250 tackles. His contributions helped solidify the Saints’ defense as one of the league’s elite.
Financial realities forced Williams’ departure, leading him to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. Despite injury setbacks, he remained a reliable starter when healthy, but his role diminished in 2024, playing just over 600 snaps before being released in March. Now a free agent, Williams remains unsigned -- a surprising oversight for a veteran with 20 career interceptions.
But perhaps Williams won't remain unsigned for long.
According to FanSided’s Michael Haney, “Williams deserves a spot in (Saints) training camp.”
“Veteran safeties are being left out to dry in the NFL, and Marcus Williams is no exception,” Haney continued. “The 28-year-old is one of a few starting-caliber safeties still sitting in the free agent market as training camp approaches. The Saints, having bolstered their safety position with Justin Reid and rookie Jonas Sanker, may hesitate to re-sign Williams. Yet his experience and ball-hawking ability make him a valuable asset. Teams like the (Buffalo) Bills or (Cincinnati) Bengals, hungry for defensive backfield help, should extend a training camp invite to this proven talent.”
Williams has played eight NFL seasons for the Saints and Ravens. He’s tallied 344 solo tackles, 125 assisted tackles, a sack, three fumble recoveries, and the aforementioned 20 interceptions in his career.
