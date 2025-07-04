Saints Should Steal Disgruntled Star From Steelers, Writer Says
The New Orleans Saints’ biggest weakness might be their defensive line.
New Orleans didn’t put enough pressure on opposing QBs in 2024, ranking No. 20 in the National Footbal League in sacks (39).
Adding a premier pass rusher to the mix could change everything for the Saints’ defense.
On Thursday, SB Nation’s Hayden Reel urged New Orleans to do exactly that.
“The Saints should seriously consider going after (T.J.) Watt before the season,” Reel wrote.
“Watt has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017, has been an All-Pro six times and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. He is currently holding out for a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and negotiations are not seeming to be progressing quickly. The Steelers may be inclined to trade their superstar OLB for the right price if they are unable to sign him.”
“The Saints … do not need to save any significant money for anyone down the road. Almost all of their top earners are aging players who likely will not be brought back after their contracts run out … The Saints can afford to be big spenders for someone who is one of the best defenders in the league, even if he is 30 years old.”
“Despite his age, Watt ranked 8th in the NFL in sacks last year with 11.5 and was just a half sack out of the top 5,” Reed continued. “Not all pass rushers slow down with age, as three of the seven players with more sacks than Watt last year were older or the same age as him. … Adding Watt could turn the Saints from one of the worst defensive lines in the league to one of the best overnight.”
Reed then acknowledged what it might cost to acquire Watt and doubled down on the assertion that the juice would be worth the squeeze.
“The Saints would more than likely have to give up a 1st or 2nd round pick to acquire Watt, but the price may be worth it,” Reed wrote.
“An obvious scenario we want to avoid (in 2025) is the offense hitting its stride under Kellen Moore and improved health, but the team still unable to win games due to a below average defense. Watt is one of the few players out there who could singlehandedly change the outlook of the Saints defense.”
“I certainly understand not wanting to give up assets to have to pay a big contract to a 30-year-old player, but I still think the ends justify the means because Watt is simply that good and acquiring him could be the thing the Saints need to get back to the playoffs for the first time in five years.”
Reel’s idea is sure to excite Saints fans, but is it too bold of a proposition?
New Orleans isn’t expected to sniff the playoffs in 2025, and it might be unwise to make a massive move as if they are really one player away from contention.
On the other hand, if Watt truly is approaching a falling out with the Steelers, the Saints would be negligent not to at least monitor the situation closely.
