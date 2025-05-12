Saints Signing 1,895-Yard Receiver After Successful Tryout
The New Orleans Saints are adding another veteran playmaker to the franchise.
New Orleans recently held its rookie minicamp and had a handful of veterans in the mix for tryouts as well. One guy who was with the team was 26-year-old wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Clearly, he must've impressed the front office as NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Monday that New Orleans is signing him to a deal.
"The Saints are signing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, according to a source. He worked out at rookie camp this weekend," Underhill shared.
Peoples-Jones has appeared in 58 games so far in his National Football League career with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions and has 122 catches, 1,895 yards, and eight career touchdowns so far.
He was taken in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Michigan and has shown some flashes at the NFL level but hasn't been able to sustain it yet. His best season of his career to this point clearly was in 2022 with Cleveland. He racked up 839 receiving yards, 61 receptions, and three touchdowns in 17 games played. These were all career-highs, although the three touchdowns were tied for his best with the 2021 season.
New Orleans now has added two veteran receivers this offseason in Peoples-Jones and Brandin Cooks. A receiver room with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cooks, and Peoples-Jones has upside, especially with Kellen Moore leading the offense.
