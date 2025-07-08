Saints Sleeper: New Orleans Won Over 1 Insider
The New Orleans Saints are in a completely different place than they were in a year ago.
New Orleans hired Kellen Moore to be the head coach and although the roster looks fairly similar, it no longer has quarterback Derek Carr in town, among others. The Saints have solid pieces, but still have some questions on the roster. That's mainly in reference to the quarterback competition, but the cornerback room has questions despite entering the 2024 season as a significant strength for the team.
Despite this, the hiring of Moore is exciting and there is talent on this roster. The offense specifically has guys like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, and Juwan Johnson. This is to go along with an offensive line full of first-round picks.
The defense has Cam Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu, Justin Reid, Demario Davis, and Kool-Aid McKinstry among others.
The quarterback competition -- and youth of the room overall -- has led to some pretty bleak predictions for the upcoming season. But, it seems like those feelings aren't held by everyone. For example, Rich Eisen had the Saints as one of his top 5 sleepers for the 2025 season.
The Saints play in one of the weaker divisions in football. Last year, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished above .500 and they had just 10 wins. With the veteran talent this team has, the Saints could be much more competitive than some are giving them credit for.
More NFL: Saints Not Done Yet? New Orleans Still Facing 1 Decision