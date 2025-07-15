Saints Spark Theories About Another Announcement
The New Orleans Saints recently announced brand new white helmets and it sounds like they aren't done with announcements this offseason.
New Orleans took to social media on Tuesday and teased another announcement with signs pointing towards potential new jerseys.
"First, the white helmet...What's next?"
It was somewhat surprising when New Orleans announced just the helmets. This is because it was reported earlier in the offseason that New Orleans would unveil both helmets and new jerseys, per SportsLogos.net's Andrew Lind.
"Our sources have indicated the New Orleans Saints will introduce a new alternate helmet and uniform on the following day, July 22," Lind said. "The latter is especially notable because it will replace either their 1967-68 throwback uniforms or their Color Rush design, which is effectively the road version of the throwback set. An old gold helmet makes sense, but it’s unclear which uniform would be replaced (or why it would change)."
New Orleans revealed white helmets and shared that they will be worn with the team's color rush jerseys. It's unclear as of right now what potential jerseys could look like. All in all, it seems like something is coming and Lind nailed that it will be announced on July 22nd. In New Orleans' video, it shared that the next announcement will come on the 22nd.
It's a new era in New Orleans and that certainly will be reflected by the jerseys and helmets the team wears in 2025.