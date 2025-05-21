Saints' Spencer Rattler Holds Key Advantage In Quarterback Competition
Are the New Orleans Saints on the verge of a juicy quarterback controversy?
With the surprise retirement of Derek Carr, a potential battle has emerged between rookie Tyler Shough and second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler.
While Shough, a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is seen as the frontrunner due to his high draft status and head coach Kellen Moore’s endorsement, Rattler has a legitimate shot to claim the QB1 spot.
Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick, brings a mix of experience and untapped potential that could give him an edge. Last season, he started six games in Carr’s absence, throwing for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a completion rate of 57 percent.
While his 0-6 record and 22 sacks highlight struggles under pressure, they also reflect a challenging situation with a depleted offense and midseason coaching changes, variables that Moore has acknowledged in praising Rattler.
Besides having a strong arm, Rattler has the mobility to extend plays and create explosive gains, traits that could shine in Moore’s system.
Shough, drafted at No. 40 overall, has his own physical tools to admire, boasting a prototypical six-foot-five frame and a strong arm in his own right. However, his limited college experience—951 pass attempts due to injuries—and age (26 by midseason) raise questions.
Ironically, Rattler, at 24, is younger and has already faced NFL defenses, giving him valuable insights into NFL game speed. If Rattler can improve his accuracy and decision-making, he could outshine Shough in training camp.
Expect die-hard Saints fans to be following every training camp rep from Rattler and Shough closely.
Ultimately, the competition might come down to who commands the huddle best and who establishes chemistry with targets like Chris Olave (another area where Rattler has a head start).
Shough’s ceiling is high, but for the immediate future, Rattler might emerge as the more ready QB1 in New Orleans.
More NFL: Saints Could Sign 32-Year-Old Veteran Quarterback To Strengthen QB Room