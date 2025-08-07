Saints Split? Why Analyst Wants Fan-Favorite On Trade Block
The New Orleans Saints' offseason has been full of plenty of turnover and that's going to continue to be the case over the next few weeks as we get even closer to the regular season.
The regular season is finally right around the corner. New Orleans' first game of the regular season will be at home on Sept. 7th. That's just 31 days away from writing. It's coming up quickly and it's going to be interesting to see how the Kellen Moore era plays out.
Before we get there, though, we're going to see this roster change even more. We're going to see cuts, trades, and maybe some additions. We'll see what happens. It's going to be an exciting few weeks and it will all be sorted out throughout preseason. That's not even to mention the quarterback competition that's been underway.
With the offseason quickly spiraling to an end, there's always going to be chatter about who could be moved. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox did just that and mentioned one player from each team who should be placed on the trade block.
Should Saints consider cutting ties with fan-favorite before Week 1?
For the Saints, Knox suggested that New Orleans should put Taysom Hill on the trade block.
"We could certainly include disappointing 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning as a trade candidate for the New Orleans Saints," Knox said. "However, his switch from tackle to guard just might earn him a 2025 role with the team. Tight end/runner/quarterback/returner Taysom Hill is likely to have multiple roles with the Saints in 2025, if he's healthy following last year's torn ACL. He opened camp on the PUP list but appears to be trending in the right direction. 'Everything has been positive,' GM Howie Roseman said, per ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.
"If it seems Hill will be on track to play in 2025, the Saints should make him available via trade. The 34-year-old is set to be a free agent in the spring, and New Orleans isn't prepared to contend this season. The market for an aging gadget player would likely be limited, and New Orleans might have to pay some of his $10 million base salary to facilitate a deal. However, getting something in return, along with a bit of cap relief, could benefit the Saints in what's shaping up to be a transition year."
Hill's future has been up in the air. What should the Saints do?
