Saints Star Facing 'Make-Or-Break' Season Amid Rumors
The New Orleans Saints have one of the best young receivers in football.
Chris Olave is a star in his own right. He's entering his fourth season in the National Football League after a tough 2024 season. He dealt with concussions and only played in eight games. Over that stretch, he racked up 32 catches for 400 yards and one touchdown.
This was a far cry off from his first two seasons in which he topped 1,000 yards in each campaign. He had 1,042 yards as a rookie and 1,123 yards in his second season. He was in some unfounded trade rumors all offseason but hasn't been moved and that doesn't seem likely by any means.
Now, Olave is 24 years old and is healthy heading into 2025 with Kellen Moore now the team's head coach.
Olave could use a big year and NFL.com's Nick Shook called him a "make-or-break" candidate for the 2025 season.
A player as talented as Olave shouldn't be in this position, but he's suffered a series of concussions going back to his days at Ohio State (including two such injuries last season) and has reached a point in his career where he needs to prove he can stay healthy," Shook said. "New Orleans picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, a move that showed the team’s confidence in the former Buckeyes star. But after two 1,000-yard seasons, Olave played in just eight games in an injury-plagued 2024, finishing with 32 catches for 400 yards and one score.
"New Orleans' instability at quarterback hasn’t helped him, but Olave can do himself a lot of good by staying on the field in 2025. While his fifth-year option essentially ensures he'll be with the Saints through 2026, there's no guarantee it's a precursor for an extended career in the Big Easy."
He's talented and healthy. He should be in for a big year.