Saints, Raiders Linked To Chargers Speedster
The New Orleans Saints have one of the top running backs in football in Alvin Kamara and added some more depth in the 2025 National Football League Draft with sixth-rounder Devin Neal.
New Orleans also Kendre Miller, but Bleacher Reports' Moe Moton floated another intriguing hypothetical option. Former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers running back JK Dobbins is still available and Moton suggested the Saints and Las Vegas Raiders could be "potential landing spots."
"Nonetheless, Dobbins showed he can carry most of the workload if necessary, accumulating a career-high 195 carries for a personal-best 905 yards with the Los Angeles Chargers last season," Moton said. "Though he missed four games because of a knee injury, clubs can pair him with a young counterpart to preserve both players. Dobbins can be an effective No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara with the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kellen Moore may look to take some pressure off whoever wins the starting job following Derek Carr's retirement announcement.
"Rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler will compete for the starting job. Because of the inexperience among the candidates, the Saints may lean on their ground game. If so, Dobbins can carve out a significant role over inconsistent third-year tailback Kendre Miller on early downs. Potential landing spots: New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders"
Dobbins had the best year of his career in 2024 with Los Angeles. He racked up 1,058 yards from scrimmage and finished second in the Comeback Player of the Year Award voting. He's just 26 years old and would add another weapon to the Saints' Kellen Moore-led offense.
