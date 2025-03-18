Saints Star Makes Feelings On Derek Carr Clear
The New Orleans Saints have made it clear who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
There's been a lot of rumors, but Derek Carr is going to be the guy. There has been a lot of negative buzz about him, but when healthy he has been solid for the Saints over the last two years. The four-time Pro Bowler had 15 touchdowns last year and just five interceptions in 10 games. In 2023, he had 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games.
Some wondered if he would be back in 2025 but Mickey Loomis made it clear before the NFL Scouting Combine that would be the case. The team then restructured his deal. This hasn't stopped surprising trade rumors and there certainly hasn't been a lot of love for Carr on social media this offseason, but team legend Cam Jordan at least gave him his stamp of approval on Monday.
Jordan showed some love to Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan and a fan asked who would be throwing to him if the Saints were to draft the young playmaker. The eight-time Pro Bowler shared a gif of Carr with the caption:
"First two games DC, healthy the whole year, for 17 games the 4 more aka DC4," Jordan said.
A fan responded that he "fell for" Carr once and won't do it again and Jordan responded by saying:
"C’mon! Just believe! SAINTS," Jordan said with another gif.
Carr hasn't gotten a lot of love this offseason but Jordan at least has faith in him.
