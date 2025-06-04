Saints Star 'Optimistic' After Derek Carr Retirement
The New Orleans Saints knew they wanted to improve the safety room this offseason and did so in a big way by signing two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Reid.
Reid is a local boy and spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, he will try to help improve the Saints' defense and help in a significant overall turnaround after a last-place finish in the division in 2024.
This offseason already has been long and brought a few surprises with the biggest obviously being the sudden retirement of quarterback Derek Carr.
Reid addressed the surprise but said he is still optimistic about this team despite Carr no longer being in town on the “Ross Tucker Podcast."
"The one thing that’s consistent in the NFL is that things are always changing," Reid said. "The Carr news did come as a surprise when I heard it. I’m always an optimistic guy, and I look at things as opportunities. I see the place that we are now as an organization is similar to what the (Houston Texans) went through when I was there, and Deshaun Watson moved on.
"You’re looking for that next franchise quarterback...We have some young guys that have an opportunity in front of them, and we’re looking for the guy who’s gonna grab it with both hands and be a leader for this organization."
The Saints have Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler competing for the starting job right now along with Jake Haener and Hunter Dekkers. Who will come away on top?