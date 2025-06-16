Saints Star's Stock 'Skyrocketed' This Offseason
The 2025 National Football League season will be here before you know it.
Mandatory minicamps have passed across the league. We're about one month away from training camps kicking off across the league and then preseason games will begin shortly afterward. The Saints haven't taken the field for a real game since January, but there have been positive takeaways.
Saints receiver Chris Olave has turned heads this offseason. There were unfounded trade rumors involving him earlier in the offseason, but he has made it clear he wants to spend his career in New Orleans and he is healthy now.
Olave dealt with concussions last year that forced him to play just eight games.
He's healthy now and has impressed in camp. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport even listed Olave on his list of seven guys who have "skyrocketed" their fantasy stock after OTAs.
"...Seeing a healthy Olave on the practice field at OTAs is undoubtedly welcome news for a Saints team that isn’t exactly overflowing with passing-game weapons," Davenport said. "But it should also be welcome news to fantasy managers—after last season’s letdown, Olave is being drafted at the back end of WR3 territory on average.
"Even with the Saints’ massive question marks under center, a healthy Olave will substantially outperform that modest asking price. After all, the Saints will probably be playing quite a bit of catch-up this year."
Last year was a disappointing season for Olave on the field and in fantasy football. He was taken early in drafts and finished the season with 32 catches and 400 yards. The fact that he has shown that he is healthy should be a welcomed sight for fantasy managers.