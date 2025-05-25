Saints News Network

Saints Star Sends Important Message To New Orleans Fans

The Saints playmaker opened up...

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints reunited with an old friend this offseason.

There was a time in which Brandin Cooks was one of the top young receivers in football. Cooks spent the first three years of his career in New Orleans before being traded to the New England Patriots ahead of the 2017 season. Cooks had 530 yards as a rookie and then followed it up by racking up over 1,100 yards in his second and third seasons before the trade.

Cooks has bounced around the league since, although he has been a dependable pass-catcher the entire time.

He isn't the up-and-coming star that he once was, but now is a 31-year-old veteran playmaker who is going to provide solid play on the field as well as a veteran presence for a young receiver room.

The Saints needed another playmaker and his presence is even more important now that the quarterback room is one of the youngest in the league. The Saints have low expectations around the league already heading into the campaign and Cooks opened up about that, as transcribed by NFL.com's Christian Gonzales.

"Not many see the Saints winning a ton of games in 2025 due to a young QB room with little experience; NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund has New Orleans projected at 5.3 wins for the 2025 season," Gonzales said "Still, it's only a prediction, and Cooks isn't worried about much of the outside noise. Instead, he's eager to let the team's play do the talking once the season begins.

"At the end of the day, we all start 0-0. It doesn't matter what you did last year," Cooks said. "It don't matter what you did the previous year. It's a new slate for us and you can call it underdog or whatever the case may be, but we are putting in our work. We will let our actions do the talk come Sundays during the season."

The Saints are lucky to have Cooks and he could have a big year ahead.

