Saints Stunner Among 'Biggest Impact' Losses
The New Orleans Saints have some questions ahead of them with a few months to go until the 2025 National Football League season gets here.
New Orleans already had questions at quarterback and that only was increased with Derek Carr surprisingly announcing his reitrement from the National Football League. Carr is hanging up his cleats leaving the Saints one of the youngest quarterback rooms in football. Jake Haener is the oldest in the room currently at 26 years old.
Although Carr's role for 2025 already seemed up in the air, NFL.com's Nick Shook still called the loss one of the "biggest impact" departures of the offseason.
"Former Team: New Orleans Saints," Shook said. "With Carr announcing his retirement earlier this month, New Orleans appears set to hand the starting job to one of their young quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season. Second-round pick Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are currently the top competitors for the role. Carr’s retirement immediately lowered the ceiling for the Saints and increased the level of difficulty for first-year head coach Kellen Moore, who has a puzzle to solve under center."
The Saints have already kicked off a quarterback competition in OTAs featuring Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Haener. Undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers also is with the franchise. Haener currently is injured and so Shough and Rattler seem like the most likely options to start. But, it is just May and the season won't kick off until September. It's going to be an interesting few months for sure and now there isn't a clear answer.
