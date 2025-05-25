Saints News Network

Saints Stunner Among 'Biggest Impact' Losses

The Saints have had a pretty wild offseason to this point...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have some questions ahead of them with a few months to go until the 2025 National Football League season gets here.

New Orleans already had questions at quarterback and that only was increased with Derek Carr surprisingly announcing his reitrement from the National Football League. Carr is hanging up his cleats leaving the Saints one of the youngest quarterback rooms in football. Jake Haener is the oldest in the room currently at 26 years old.

Although Carr's role for 2025 already seemed up in the air, NFL.com's Nick Shook still called the loss one of the "biggest impact" departures of the offseason.

"Former Team: New Orleans Saints," Shook said. "With Carr announcing his retirement earlier this month, New Orleans appears set to hand the starting job to one of their young quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season. Second-round pick Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are currently the top competitors for the role. Carr’s retirement immediately lowered the ceiling for the Saints and increased the level of difficulty for first-year head coach Kellen Moore, who has a puzzle to solve under center."

The Saints have already kicked off a quarterback competition in OTAs featuring Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Haener. Undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers also is with the franchise. Haener currently is injured and so Shough and Rattler seem like the most likely options to start. But, it is just May and the season won't kick off until September. It's going to be an interesting few months for sure and now there isn't a clear answer.

More NFL: Saints DE Linked To Bears After 4 Years In New Orleans

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News