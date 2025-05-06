Saints Starter On ‘Thin Ice’ Heading Into 2025 Season
Do the New Orleans Saints have any more subtractions left in them this offseason?
There already have been a few guys who have left the organization this offseason so far. It’s just May. The roster certainly isn’t complete at this moment. If the Saints want to add, it would make sense to add a big-play receiver or a veteran cornerback. If they make any subtractions, who could be an option?
USA Today's Nate Davis made a list of 17 players on “thin ice” across the league and mentioned Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
"New Orleans Saints OT Trevor Penning," Davis said. "The team went to a great deal of trouble to obtain a second first-round pick in 2022, which it used on Penning. But despite opportunities at left and right tackle, he’s never developed into a reliable player. And now that New Orleans has taken offensive tackles in Round 1 of consecutive drafts, including Kelvin Banks Jr. this year, it’s pretty clear Penning is just about out of chances – especially given his fifth-year option for 2026 has been declined."
This isn't the first time this offseason Penning has been speculated as a guy who could have a murky future in New Orleans. The addition of Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick in the recent National Football League Draft certainly adds to this, but why cut ties with a 25-year-old former first-rounder for no reason? The Saints dealt with injuries last year that decimated the offensive line. Having as much depth as possible seems like a better play.
