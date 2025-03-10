Saints Starter Signing Extension In New Orleans: Report
The National Football League legal tampering period began on Monday and unsurprisingly that has led to a plethora of moves across the league.
New Orleans hasn't been extremely active, as it doesn't have a ton of space to work with. The Saints reportedly lost cornerback Paulson Adebo to the New York Giants. There hasn't been too much news to follow for New Orleans so far in free agency, but it did reportedly sign 31-year-old defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd to a one-year extension, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
"I'm told Nate Shepherd has agreed to a one-year extension with the Saints, per league source," Anderson said.
He has spent the last two seasons with the Saints after spending five years with the New York Jets. He started all 17 games for the Saints in 2023 and started 13 games for New Orleans in 2024. Shepherd had a career-high 3.5 sacks in 2023 in 17 games and then followed that up with 1.5 sacks in 2024 in 16 games, although only 13 starts.
The contract details have not been reported at this time, but it is at least nice to keep continuity. The Saints aren't going to be the highest-spending team in free agency this year but we likely will see at least a few moves made. This is just the beginning. New Orleans has a handful of guys who were with the team in 2024 in free agency right now including Chase Young and Juwan Johnson.
