Saints 'Still Need' To Sign Ex-Eagles Star, Per NFL Writer
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room has been the subject of plenty of noise since it was announced that Derek Carr was hanging up his cleats and retiring.
Without an established veteran on the roster, a handful of guys have been speculated as fits to help mentor the young guys on the roster. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton joined in on the noise. They shared a column suggesting one final move for each team and floated veteran quarterback Carson Wentz for New Orleans.
"New Orleans Saints: Sign QB Carson Wentz," Moton said. "In seven contests (six starts) as a rookie last season, Spencer Rattler threw for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 57 percent of his passes. He's the most experienced starter in the Saints' quarterback room.
"Perhaps rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Rattler bring out the best in one another in a training camp battle. Still, the Saints should add veteran competition to challenge the young candidates. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haener is dealing with an oblique injury. Wentz can push the young talent at the position. He could also provide a spark in the passing game with his big arm and ability to extend plays."
Wentz likely is the second-best quarterback available in free agency right now. There's no doubt that Aaron Rodgers is the best one out there still, but he made it clear he's not coming to New Orleans. If the Saints want to add another veteran, Wentz would be the best option right now. He had the most success of his career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles but has moved more into a backup role since. In 2024, he spent the season backing up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs. Should New Orleans give him a shot?
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Brutally Shut Down Saints