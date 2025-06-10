Saints Stunner Named Best Offseason Move
The New Orleans Saints made a pretty surprising move in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
New Orleans was in plenty of rumors as the draft approached. Rumors pointed to a selection at No. 9 being either a quarterback or some sort of offensive weapon. That’s not what New Orleans did, though.
The Saints took offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 pick to the surprise of many. He’ll have a big role right away and CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin called the selection New Orleans’ best move of the offseason.
"New Orleans Saints: Drafting Kelvin Banks Jr.," Benjamin said. "The Saints are in a weird position of finally embracing a rebuild while still touting plenty of aging holdovers, from Alvin Kamara to Cameron Jordan. Who knows if new coach Kellen Moore will be able to coax instant results from rookie Tyler Shough after Derek Carr's abrupt retirement at quarterback? At least the long-iffy line will have a new tackle of the future in Banks."
Banks was an All-American in 2024 with Texas and appeared in 15 games with the Longhorns. ESPN's Matt Miller compared Banks to Los Angeles Chargers two-time Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater.
"Matt Miller's pro comp: Rashawn Slater," Miller said. "Post-Draft Analysis. The Saints recently decided to not pick up the fifth-year option on right tackle Trevor Penning, making that spot a key need this offseason. Banks, who started for three seasons at left tackle, could occupy the blinside while moving 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga back to his college position on the right side. The Saints now have versatility and can begin to rebuild a strength on the offensive line with the high floor of Banks."
Now, Banks will help secure the line for years to come. The offensive line struggled last year, but there's reasons for excitement. Erik McCoy is one of the top centers in football. Taliese Fuaga impressed as a rookie last year. Banks will secure the left tackle spot. Former first rounder Trevor Penning is making the move to guard. There's a solid chance this line can turn things around and it starts with Banks.