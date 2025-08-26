Saints Cut Watch: $40 Million Star Worth Watching
The New Orleans Saints already have been hard at work trimming the roster down and got off to a head start on Monday.
New Orleans announced 14 cuts on Monday, including running back Cam Akersa and punter James Burnip among others. The Saints still have a long way to go before getting this roster down to 53 players, though. The Saints have to get the roster to 53 players before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Who will be the biggest name cut by the New Orleans Saints?
Most of the moves will involve guys on the periphery. New Orleans -- like every team -- brought in plenty of depth throughout the offseason and most of the cuts will involve guys that fit that description. Most will be young, undrafted free agents or veterans fighting for another shot. But, there could always be a surprise or two along the way.
On Tuesday, the guy for Saints fans to be on the lookout for is do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill. This doesn't mean that he will be cut. But, if there was a veteran surprise, he would be that. Hill has a cap hit over $17 million in 2025 in the final year of his four-year, $40 million deal. Hill has been on the PUP List throughout the summer and right now it still isn't clear when he could return.
Hill's 2024 season ended early because he suffered a season-ending torn ACL. He's been working his way back, but with a high price tag and playing uncertainty, he's at least worth watching to see if New Orleans decides to make the move. Again, this isn't a guarantee by any means that Hill is going to get cut. In fact, he probably won't. If the Saints were going to move on, they could've already. But, If anyone is going to be a surprise cut candidate, it woudl be him.
There was chatter earlier in the offseason that the Saints could move on from Hill or he even could retire. Nothing is guaranteed at this time.
