Saints Can Shock Some Despite 'Biggest Weakness'
It's pretty easy to see what the biggest question swirling around the New Orleans Saints right now.
The starting quarterback job is up for grabs after Derek Carr announced his retirement to the surprise of many across the league. Now, a quarterback battle has already begun in New Orleans. Either Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, or Jake Haener will be the team's starting quarterback when Week 1 gets here barring another major shock.
It's a pretty safe bet that the Saints wouldn't make a monumental change at the most important position on the field this close to training camp, but if the right move comes around, nothing can be fully ruled out, of course.
FanSided's John Buhler called the Saints' passing game the team's biggest weakness, but suggested that Shough could be the answer.
"New Orleans Saints," Buhler said. "Biggest weakness: Passing game needs to be markedly better. The reason why the New Orleans Saints are projected to be the worst team in the NFC South this season. With Derek Carr abruptly retiring, the Saints are at a major deficit when it comes to their quarterback play when compared to the rest of the division. Whether it be veterans like Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler or a potentially promising rookie in Tyler Shough, will the Saints be competitive?
"...So what I would suggest is have a fierce competition all offseason and throughout training camp. This will allow Shough or whoever to emerge as the confident starter for Week 1. Again, the Saints are not expected to do much this season, but that does not mean they should not try. If Shough is as good as the Saints coaching staff thinks he might be, then maybe New Orleans would solve its biggest issue. Solution: Have Tyler Shough win a fierce quarterback battle to see if he can hang in the NFL."
This is a perfectly fair point. With Carr gone, there are questions. The Saints wouldn't have taken Shough as high as they did in the NFL Draft if they didn't think he could be a part of the solution. With Kellen Moore as the team's head coach, that should give some hope as well that he can get the offense on track. Shough has all of the talent in the world and if he can impress in camp, should be the guy. If he lands the starting job, there's a good chance that at this point next year, the perception around the team is completely different because right now it's low.