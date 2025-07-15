Saints Surprisingly Linked To Former Packers Running Back
Are the New Orleans Saints in position to poach a talented running back from the Philadelphia Eagles?
New Orleans’ depth behind Alvin Kamara isn’t elite, which might lead general manager Mickey Loomis to keep his eyes open for potential reinforcements on the market.
According to Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios, an opportunity for Loomis and the Saints might emerge out of Philly.
“Despite signing a one-year deal with the team this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles could cut former second-rounder AJ Dillon before the 2025 regular season," Palacios wrote. "One source (Pro Football Rumors’ Rory Parks) believes the Eagles could release Dillon and put him on the practice squad. However, there’s a possibility that Philadelphia could make Dillon available on the market this year since they have plenty of depth behind the main contributor, Saquon Barkley.”
“Dillon is a player to watch this NFL training camp, as 2024 draft pick Will Shipley has been impressing at OTAs, so he might be the one to take over as the true backup for Barkley, Palacios continued. “Dillon was hoping to make a comeback in Philadelphia after coming off his season-ending injury in 2024, but due to the emergence of Shipley, it might not happen with the Eagles.”
Palacios then discussed the Saints as a logical landing spot for Dillon.
“While Alvin Kamara could stick around for the 2025 regular season, there’s no guarantee he will be a Saint next year,” Palacios wrote. “Kamara is only getting older, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he requests a trade this season at the earliest, as the team doesn’t have a winning culture. This would leave Cam Akers and Kendre Miller to brace for what’s to come in the rebuild that Mickey Loomis refuses to do. If Dillon becomes available before the season starts this year, the Saints should sign him at least on a cheap two-year minimum to keep competition rolling in the background.”
Dillon, 27, spent his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Eagles in March. The former No. 63 overall pick out of Boston College has tallied 2,428 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 86 receptions, 763 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns thus far in his career.