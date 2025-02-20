Saints Surprisingly Linked To Jets Superstar Aaron Rodgers
Could the New Orleans Saints make a significant change at quarterback this offseason?
New Orleans has Derek Carr under contract but will have a massive cap hit in 2025 if the team doesn’t move on from him. There has been some chatter about a possible move but the team has not made an announcement at this time.
If the Saints decide to move on, who could be an option? WDSU 6 News' Fletcher Mackel surprisingly floated New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers as a fit.
"New Orleans Saints," Mackel said. "New coach Kellen Moore was complimentary of Derek Carr in his introductory news conference Thursday, but stopped short of saying he’d be New Orleans’ starting quarterback next season. That certainly created some speculation that perhaps the Saints could move on from Carr, who has two years left on his contract. Rodgers could step in for Carr, who was the Jets’ backup plan when they pursued Rodgers in 2023."
Rodgers had a tumultuous two-year stint in New York. The Jets announced that they are going to move on from him this offseason. Could New Orleans look into him? It seems like it would be a pretty big shock. New Orleans has cap issues right now and even if it can save money from cutting ties with Carr, Rodgers still may be too expensive.
The Saints have Kellen Moore in town right now as the team's head coach and he surely will make changes. It will be surprising to see the team go from Carr to Rodgers, though.
